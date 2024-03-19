With the arrival of spring and summer, Europe foresees new challenges in the central Mediterranean. Humanitarian organizations warn of a possible increase in migrant crossings along this dangerous route, considered the deadliest in the world for migrants in 2023, according to the United Nations International Organization for Migration. Concerns are intensified by the memory of past tragedies and the urgent need for preventive and rescue measures.

