Through a Twitter post, the video game development company confirmed the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Given the growing rumors on social networks about the launch of GTA VI, the study had remained silent on the matter and had only focused on GTA V and GTA Online.

This morning the company issued a statement to confirm that said sequel is already in development.

“Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With each new project, our goal is always to go far beyond what we have previously delivered. We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next installment of the series is underway,” Rockstar Games posted on its official Twitter account.

“We look forward to sharing more information as soon as we’re ready, so stay tuned to Rockstar Newswire for the official details! On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and can’t wait to take a step toward success!” future with you!” the statement concluded.

So far the release date is unknown and for which consoles it will be available, data that the company will announce later.