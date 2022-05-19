The question of the moment. Who will be the next manager of the 4T? Well. There is always a triplet. Power amalgamates, power seduces and mimics. To choose the successor or successor of AMLO, you have to turn to see his star players. Also to those who comply and can take the leap. The obvious question is who is more like the President? Imagine who it could be. The second question is who guarantees loyalty to the President? Think about who meets the requirement. The third question: Who means the continuity of the 4T? Guess you.

Three names for three scenarios. The most natural, is Claudia Sheinbaum. The star player and most outstanding student of López Obrador. She understood first of all the values ​​of the 4T. She moves in the style of Andrés Manuel. She operates for the President and is completely loyal to him. Despite having had a few difficult weeks, the numbers are there. She does not give in to her competitors and the polls position her as the rival to beat. SDP Noticias and MetricsMX show us numbers in which the governor of CDMX has a passing grade in her work. 64.8% of the residents of the capital approve of her management. It is not a minor thing, if one takes into account that the sample in the big city is enormous and diverse.

Marcelo Ebrard also moves. We recently saw him active in Durango supporting Marina Vitela, a Morenista candidate. The chancellor already knows what it means to be the constitutional successor of López Obrador. His main problem is that he seems distant from the values ​​of the fourth transformation. It seems at times that he does not guarantee the continuity of the 4T and that he could open the door to “neoliberalism” again.

There are certainly other names. The secretary of the interior is currently the secretary closest to the national president. Also from Tabasco, they share ideals and enjoy the complete trust and support of the leader of the National Palace.

Along the same lines, there are morenistas who have understood the presidential message well. That they could grow up and be mentioned for ‘the big one’ of 2024. Senator Monreal who moves as he pleases, sometimes critical of the President and lukewarm with the opposition. He will do his thing to get to the final stretch. In the legislature, Deputy Ignacio Mier stands out, the coordinator of the Moreno deputies enjoys the confidence and is an operator of López Obrador. Others like Zoé Robledo, whose work at the head of IMSS has had presidential backing, giving the institute more strength and preponderance in the Mexican health system.

Rocha Moya the best Governor among the morenistas. He commented that the company MetricsMX in conjunction with SDP Noticias continues to make measurements. The numbers are cold, they don’t lie. But the numbers are stronger when the facts support them. Especially with the polls.

The Sinaloa president is the best evaluated governor among his Moreno counterparts. The 67.4% approval in the measurement to which his servant had access proves it. Rubén Rocha Moya bats over .400 in the state. It’s a strong card for the president in terms of offering him political reassurance. Rocha is a morenista and an ally of López Obrador. He offers solutions, agreements, and highlights his simplicity for the task of government. His weekly conference has given him an air of freshness and a characteristic stamp for resolving the problems of the state. Governor Rocha governs and communicates effectively.

The President can worry about other things. Sinaloa will not be a problem. Something must be being done correctly for the people of the eleven rivers to grant such a distinction to the head of the state executive.

They have the numbers in the National Palace, so it is not by chance that the Sinaloan president has the backing and support of Andrés Manuel, proof of this is the recent visits by figures such as “Nacho” Mier, Mario Delgado, the Director of Infonavit Carlos Martínez Velázquez and the Director of CONAGUA Germán Martínez. To name a few.

The results of this measurement position the Morenista as the best positioned Governor of his party and in second place at the national level, the first place is held by the PAN member Mauricio Vila from Yucatan, with 67.7%.

Among the worst rated; They stand out in the first place: Cuauhtémoc Blanco, governor of Morelos, followed by Cuitláhuac García, from Veracruz and the morenista Evelyn Salgado, governor of Guerrero. Who would believe it? That the best positioned in the influencer ranking polls now Samuel García appears in 4th place as the worst governor in the country.

In the Morenista team, Doctor Rocha plays his role as a team man. The Sinaloan governor will play as the manager orders.

