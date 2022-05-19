Yesterday, the magistrates of the Federal Electoral Tribunal ratified the expulsion of the former governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, from the Institutional Revolutionary Party. The conclusions were that, according to the PRI statutes, he could not accept the position of Ambassador offered by President López Obrador.

We do not believe that in the short term the Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz, has aspirations for a popularly elected position, but if he were to seek one, the route would be through the Green Party, through which he obtained the federal deputation that later, in alliance with the PRI made him a candidate for the governorship of Sinaloa.

Let’s go by parts, in Sinaloa all the high-level officials of the Green Party are close to the former governor (if he did not put them), from the state leader, to the secretaries of Organization and Finance. Undoubtedly, Quirino Ordaz must be very well related to national leadership.

So that door is open to go alone or seek an alliance with Morena, that is already a political future, it is giving a lot of flight to the imagination, but in the event of a “witch hunt” against the “quirinists” that exit is not ruled out . In one of these the Green ends up with more deputies and aldermen than the PRI. In Sinaloa, of course!

For now, the ambassador Quirino Ordaz Coppel surely already expected that result, he must have had all the scenarios ready or he simply does not lose sleep. So be very careful.

Outstanding. Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro’s response came, in a Culiacán town hall session they resolved that the governor’s request to withdraw the constitutional controversy over the approval of the payment of the municipal police widows’ pension is inadmissible.

So the challenge of the municipal president of Culiacán against the State Congress and the governor continues. We say this because a positive response was expected as a sign that Estrada Ferreiro was open to negotiation, but this confirms that there is no turning back. They go with everything.

National. Yesterday, the national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, visited the Senate of the Republic, took the opportunity to support a point of agreement by the Sinaloa legislator, Mario Zamora, who requests the Executive Power to implement a security plan to protect the electoral process in the states that there will be voting.

Likewise, Alito Moreno pointed out that they seek to strengthen the democratic process in Mexico to avoid state elections, so senators and deputies are working together.

Schedule. The Oversight Commission of the Sinaloa Congress approved the call for the election of the head of the Internal Control Body of the Superior State Audit. So the reception of proposals will be in the working days of the period from May 20 to June 2 in the registry office.

While from Friday June 3 to 9, the Oversight Commission will be reviewing and analyzing the proposals. Then comes the interview process. The process is very clear, it will surely be very professional as the current president of said commission Sergio Mario Arredondo, one of the most serious and professional deputies, is used to.

Political Memory. “The trick is to become strong in the heart without losing the tenderness of the soul”: Julio Cortázar.