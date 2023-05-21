Rocha’s crossroads. For the Governor it is a real challenge. Perhaps the largest and most important so far in his six-year term. What happens with the corn and wheat producers from Sinaloa has placed him in the dilemma of hoisting their flag, because it is a truly authentic and justified and what means an evident reluctance of the Federal Government to attend and above all to resolve the demands of the Sinaloan agricultural producers. It is not and has not been easy for Rubén Rocha Moya. On the one hand, he has to treat the President’s interlocutors very tactfully Lopez Obrador in terms of agricultural policy and who he put to resolve these demands. You definitely can’t fight with all those negotiators headed by Adam Augusto Lopez head of the Interior and much less with its President. That’s clear. But nor can it “divorce” agricultural producers and cast aside their just demands. With the Federal Government it would be political suicide. With the farmers a regional social crisis. The producers seem to have understood the delicate situation in which the Governor finds himself. At least that’s how they made him feel after the meeting they held in Mexico City with Adam Augustus. But there is also a sign of concern when the perception of a “abandonment” to the Governor and producers on the part of the Federal Government, which did not block and continues to do so, is allowed to the problem of security in guaranteed prices for both corn and of wheat. It seems that he opened a window through which a solution to the conflict could be found. Let’s hope.

In the neighborhood where I was born, there was a saying: If you throw yourself against your adversary, finish him off! If you throw him, don’t let him get up, because if he gets up, he’ll finish. The fight more than evident among the leader of the Sinaloense Party melesio cuen and the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya is fierce. It seems that the balance until today is tipped in favor of the Governor. He is driving Cuen against the ropes. But he doesn’t fall. He wobbles that yes, but does not succumb. Like in a boxing match, it seems that the leader of the PAS is dragging out the fight. He thinks maybe time will benefit him. AND if Rocha Moya doesn’t knock him out, then yeah, hold on!. Because in this fierce fight, Rocha Moya not only launched against Cuen, he involved his family. And those who know Cuen, among them surely Rocha Moya, they know that he will not stay with everything they are doing to him. A Governor must understand that he is in office for six years. that as time goes by their power, influence and ways of operating are diminishing. The way things are, we don’t want to imagine how they will be a year before Rocha Moya leaves the governorship.

What are they seeing from the Government that we mere mortals cannot see, that the Army is concentrating more elements in Sinaloa. The war against fentanyl is here, as much as they want to deny it. Is it because of that or is it something else?

