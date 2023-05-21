The Amazon offers today’s allow you to buy a Amazon Basics USB-C and USB-A Car Charger. The reported discount is 40% by activating a coupon on the product page, under the price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is approximately €18.90. The current discount is not the best ever on the platform, but the difference is around one euro. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon Basics USB-C and USB-A Car Charger has a USB Type-C (18W) and USB Type-A (12W) connector. Safety features include automatic shutdown, vibration absorption and a flame retardant construction.