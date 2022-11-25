The Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Almelo demanded seven months in prison on Friday against a man from Haaksbergen who is on trial for wrongful death due to a fatal accident with a hammer on New Year’s Eve last year. 12-year-old Bram was killed.

He watched Sebastiaan O. hit magnesium powder with a folding hammer on Albert Cuyplaan. The impact creates an explosion that causes loud bangs, comparable to carbide or milk can shooting. Bram was hit by flying pieces of metal from the blow hammer, which had shattered in the explosion. An 11-year-old boyfriend suffered serious leg injuries. He was taken to hospital. O. was arrested after the accident and spent three days in confinement. He was then released, but the thirty-year-old remained a suspect.

Own hammer

The Public Prosecution Service accuses O. of gross negligence and also accuses him of violating the rules by keeping an excessive concentration of chemical raw materials in his shed. According to the public prosecutor, it was foreseeable that things could go wrong with the folding hammer. "The suspect illegally buys explosive material and a 'homemade' device and does not know how to use it safely. Yet he does use it, in a residential area, with bystanders." The accumulation of wrong choices leads to a higher sentence, according to the Public Prosecution Service. Incidentally, there are now more suspects in the picture: the suppliers of the folding hammer and the folding hammer powder.

The suspect said on Friday that he had not known anything about the composition of that explosive powder (sulfur and potassium chlorate) and its dangers. He also said he did not know that possession of it may have been illegal for private individuals. He bought it and that was that, he told the court on Friday. The man called himself ‘experienced’ with the use of blow hammers at the police. Since 2016, he has been operating the neighbor’s hammer on New Year’s Eve.

Because O. also wanted to bang during the day with his children, he bought a folding hammer via Marktplaats from someone in Heerde who had welded the bang iron himself. According to the thirty-something, the drama would never have happened if the blow hammer had been ‘decently constructed’. In retrospect, O. thinks that he took a well-considered approach. “It just went horribly wrong. There was no reason for this to happen. It still hurts every day, for everyone. No more fireworks. Never a proper old and new again,” heard a reporter from Tubantia tell him emotionally.

right to speak

Bram's parents, who had taken the glass urn with his ashes to the hearing, and his brother also used their right to speak in court on Friday. "Our mission is that there will be a ban on folding hammers. They should really disappear from the street," the regional newspaper quoted the father as saying.



Quote

Our mission is that there will be a ban on folding hammers. They really need to get off the street Bram’s father

He said that the shine of life has been lost since Bram’s death. “We set the table for three people, his chair remains empty. Every night we walk into his bedroom and give a kiss to the picture. Everything we do has a black border.” He blames O. for not showing any compassion and for not being heard from. Then his lawyer in May with a request for mediation it was too late for the family.



Quote

We don’t experience anything from Bram anymore and that’s because of you. Because you wanted to hear such an insanely loud bang Mother of Brad

The mother also told how life lost its luster for the family. The things they do, they do for Bram’s little brother so that he can enjoy life. “We don’t experience anything from Bram anymore, and that’s because of you Bas. Because you wanted to cause such an idiotic loud bang.”

Bram’s 9-year-old brother said via a recorded message that he and Bram can never play together again, never argue about washing dishes or walking the dog again. He believes that the suspect should go to prison for life. ,,Bram, I wish you were still alive because I miss you very much”, it sounded.

Self lit

Witness statements state that O. first tried to light the flammable stuff with a lighter. Immediately afterwards the hammer hit it and the explosion followed. That lighting was not according to the instructions, experts say.

According to the suspect’s lawyer, it is true that his client wanted to ‘smold’ the powder with a lighter. “That is to prevent duds,” said Janbart Kalk to this news site at the beginning of this year. ,,Otherwise you may not get a bang because of the hammer’s impact, then you walk towards it and there is still an explosion. You can prevent this by first smoldering with a lighter. My client has said he has been doing it this way for years.”

