British stylist and expert on the royal family Miranda Holder revealed the secret of Princess Catherine of Wales on how to look perfect in a photo. The corresponding publication appeared on her page in TikTok.

According to the blogger, Kate Middleton received training in working with the media and learned one technique for posing in front of the camera. “She was taught to keep her chin parallel to the ground. She doesn’t tilt it up or down, which ensures the photos always look gorgeous,” Holder explained.

Subscribers, in turn, confirmed that the royal looks great in all the pictures. “I’m pretty sure that if I tried the jawline trick, I still wouldn’t look like this amazing lady,” “But she also has a team of hairdressers, a makeup stylist, the time and money to get in shape, and also a personal trainer and chef, access to many spas, facials. This is all unlimited money,” they noted.

In June, Miranda Holder revealed Meghan Markle’s way to look thinner in almost any outfit. The influencer said that the duchess rolls up the sleeves of shirts, blouses and other clothes to become visually slimmer by several kilograms. As confirmation, the author of the video attached many photographs of Prince Harry’s wife, in which she poses with her sleeves rolled up.