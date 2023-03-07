VR46 studio Metaverse has announced the launch of Moto Island – The Official Valentino Rossi Experience on Roblox. Basically, the former motorcycle champion lands with his own world in the metaverse most loved by children.

Moto Island – The Official Valentino Rossi Experience is described as an adrenaline rush online multiplayer experienceset in a colorful open world completely dedicated to motorcycle racing.

Naturally Roblox was chosen for the launch of Moto Island due to its very high diffusion all over the world, with more than 5.8 million players daily. According to what we were able to learn from the official description, “Moto Island is based on two fundamental values: accessibility and personalization of the experience, with the aim of authentically conveying the competitive spirit of motorsports.”

Valentino Rossi, 9 times World Championdeclared in this regard: “I really wanted to create an experience of this type, for all motorsport fans and beyond: with Moto Island we really want to take this sport to another level, bringing even the youngest players in the world closer of motorsport. Interacting and communicating with my fans has always been a fundamental aspect throughout my career and it’s really exciting to be able to do it also with Roblox users through this experience.”

An image of Moto Island – The Official Valentino Rossi Experience

Moto Island is a vast open world which is divided between cities, countryside, snowy peaks, ocean roads, forests and, of course, circuits that allow users to compete and test themselves with one of the best motorsport experiences on Roblox. Inside Moto Island there are dozens of motorcycles with lots of upgrades and aesthetic improvements for your avatar, including branded content such as suits, helmets, T-shirts and much more.

Jean Claude Ghinozzi, the CEO of VR46 Metaverse, said about Moto Island: “The release of Moto Island is a milestone in the timeline of VR46 Metaverse content for 2023. We have chosen to involve Dubit, one of the most popular developers globally, to deliver players a immersive and uncompromising experience”. This experience officially marks the company’s entry into the metaverses, with the aim of offering users a world in continuous development in the coming months and creating value for the fans and partners who choose to be part of it.