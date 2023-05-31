The confidences that come. 60 days in the campaign is a lot. And more when every day, you walk together. They travel together in the same vehicle. They have breakfast, lunch and dinner together. And the opportunity to talk as a confidante is given. The current Governor Ruben Rocha Moya He already said in one of his “weeks” that in the campaign melesio cuen I told him “things”. And she left open the possibility of opening that Pandora’s box. And now Melesio Cuen began to respond to the accusations. And he also hinted that in the long 60 days of the campaign he talked abundantly with Rocha Moya. “I know everything about how the campaign developed. I know everything that was used. We all have everything. But I am an honorable person. I am a person of my word, a person who does not talk about things. what did they talk Rocha Moya and Cuen in those long 60 days? What confidences were given? And what happened in development and what was used in the campaign? Many things happen in the development of a political campaign. And some of them are serious. Suffice it to remember what happened after the ex-governor’s campaign Mario Lopez Valdez. The murders of a political operator, a lawyer, a seer and a journalist and another who fled the state due to the risk he envisioned for his safety, are linked to the “intimate” events of that campaign. When in a political campaign it is not measured to get in and get to the kitchen, you can end up burned. It seems that in this confrontation between the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya and the leader of the PAS Melesio cuen, the consequences that could be serious are not being measured. As things are turning out, we could be facing a scandal of greater proportions than those seen to date. Because the “confidence” in the campaign of Rocha Moya and that he shared to cuen, they could appear. They are giving everything. The result is reserved prognosis.

The UAS is already working on the proposal to reform the Organic Law. And it is not from Saturday when the meeting between the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya and the Rector of Casa Rosalina Jesus Madueña. The university forums have been walking for a few weeks. And there was already a date, this June 2, to draw conclusions. Maybe that’s why Madueña overtook Rocha Moya that this Thursday he would be able to present the UAS proposal. The question is, will the university proposal satisfy the Governor? For now, the Rector sends the dialogue message. And willingness to resolve the conflict.

Called to become a new tourist detonator that will lead Mazatlán and Sinaloa to other important areas as a destination, the new Mazatlan Sea of ​​Cortez Aquarium It was officially inaugurated yesterday. The event was attended by the Secretary of Tourism in the country Miguel Torruco who was accompanied by the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya. Introduce the promoter and main investor Ernest Coppel Kelly. The new Aquarium is a spectacle worth admiring.

