The head of the DPR Pushilin: the Azovstal plant in Mariupol is planned to be cleared by the summer of 2024

It is planned to finally clear the Azovstal plant in Mariupol by the summer of 2024. Such terms were named by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, reports RIA News.

“At the moment, we have started demining the territory of Azovstal and plan to complete this work by the summer of next year,” Pushilin said.

He stated this during a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, pointing out that the area of ​​the plant is approximately 10 square kilometers.

