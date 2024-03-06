The series Supersexout today on Netflix, has reopened a difficult chapter in his childhood Rocco Siffredi: the disappearance of his brother Claudio, which took place in 1971 when the future X-rated movie star was only 6 years old. He himself recalled what happened on the pages of Corriere della Sera, also describing the repercussions it had on his family. Claudio, suffering from epilepsy, he died of suffocation in his sleep during a seizure.

Rocco Siffredi: the event that irreparably marked his childhood

Little Rocco was picked up from school and taken home, where he found the mother in desperation. The image of his mother arriving on board the Vespa and his gaze immediately made him understand the extent of the event, which remained imprinted on him.

From then on, he had to live with a mother “crazy with pain”That He also vented his anger on his children. The memory of his brother eating the sugared almonds sprinkled on his body, a typical Abruzzo custom, is a crude image that he has never forgotten.

Although it does not claim to be a faithful representation, Supersex tells the story of Rocco Siffredi, played by Alessandro Borghi (who in recent months revealed that he has Tourette's Syndrome). Saying goodbye to the camera, today the porn star is a fulfilled man, next to his inseparable wife Rosa.

They got married in 1993 and had two sons, Lorenzo and Leonardo, who have now become young adults. In the latest edition of dancing with the Stars, the firstborn was one of the biggest revelations, reaching the final episode of Milly Carlucci's dance show. The touching father-son moment had in the broadcast was one of the most iconic of the edition.

The boy had the opportunity to preview the new Netflix production. Although he could not express a complete opinion, he found it exciting to see the events of his father figure represented and appreciated the ability to convey important messages.