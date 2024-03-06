According to the Central Bank, in the same month of 2023, the deficit in external accounts had been US$9 billion

Brazil's external accounts recorded a deficit of US$5.1 billion in January 2024. In the same month of 2023, the country's deficit was US$9 billion. The BC (Central Bank) released the result this Wednesday (March 6, 2024). Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 219 kB).

The monetary authority calculates Brazil's current transactions monthly, considering the balance of trade (exports and imports), services purchased by Brazilians abroad and income, such as remittances of interest, profits and dividends to other countries.

Over the past 12 months, the deficit in current transactions (inflow and outflow of dollars from the country) totaled US$ 24.7 billion, equivalent to 1.12% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) estimated by the monetary authority. In December 2023, this figure had been US$28.6 billion (1.31% of GDP) and US$48.8 billion (2.71% of GDP) in July 2022.

DIRECT INVESTMENT

Direct investment in the country was US$62 billion in 2023, a drop of 17% compared to 2022 – in nominal comparison. It was the lowest balance of resources since 2021.

In January 2024, direct investments in the country recorded net inflows of US$ 8.7 billion compared to US$ 6.5 billion in January 2023. In the 12 months, they were US$ 64.2 billion (2.92% of GDP) in January 2024 compared to US$77.1 billion (3.90% of GDP) in the same month of 2023.