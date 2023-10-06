Hiking in autumn is a feast for the senses. You don’t need a lot of equipment – but if nothing pinches or pinches, you’re not cold and you can get through every shower dry, the pleasure is even greater. A little guide.

Dhe colors of the leaves, the pleasant coolness of the morning, the smell of fresh earth, autumn offers hikers numerous sensory impressions for which they don’t need too much equipment. However, it does increase your enjoyment if nothing pinches or pinches, you don’t feel cold and your skin stays dry in the event of showers that cannot be avoided sooner or later. Little by little over the past few months we have put together equipment and tested it on long journeys with which we feel well equipped.

The first step is footwear. First of all, it should be said that no two feet are anatomically the same and we therefore expressly advise against ordering online. Going to a specialist retailer not only saves you from queuing at the post office counter to return the packages, but also from blisters and other inconveniences.