LCR confirms the Zarco-Nakagami couple

The announcement of the consensual separation between Marc Marquez and the Honda it will not lead to revolutions within the satellite team of the house of the golden wing, the LCR structure led by Lucio Cecchinello. The Italian manager returned to winning ways in 2023 thanks to Alex Rins, who will be an official Yamaha rider next season.

In place of Rins Cecchinello will welcome him back into his structure Johann Zarcowho already took part in some races at the end of 2019 with the LCR team as a replacement for the then injured Takaaki Nakagami, who will still be riding the RC213V also in 2024. HRC finds itself with a free seat, but will not take Zarco from the team Cecchinello.

“Zarco has signed contracts with HRC and LCR and will race with us. For me the story ends here“, the categorical comment of the former driver reached by the newspaper speedweek.com. Iker Lecuona was the rider used by Honda when it had to deal with the numerous absences of the owners in 2023, but a surprise coup from the Japanese manufacturer cannot be ruled out.

For example, it was tested in Motegi Miguel Oliveira, a rider on whom Aprilia is betting a lot. The MotoGP rider market which seemed closed has been reopened by the now ‘obvious’ movement of the most successful rider on the starting grid. Marc Marquez will team up with his brother within the Gresini team in 2024 and will have an unofficial Ducati at his disposal. Honda will have to find a replacement and it won’t be Fabio Di Giannantonio.