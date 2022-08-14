The changes to the technical regulations introduced for the 2022 season had been seen by the Williams as the ideal opportunity to relaunch and improve one’s level of competitiveness, even more so after the good results of the previous world championship, characterized by the podium conquered by Russell in Belgium. Instead, the goal of entering the center of the group does not seem to have been respected, at least for the moment: with nine races to go, the Woking team is in fact relegated to thelast place in the standings, with only three points conquered.

To complicate matters, there is also the limit imposed on technical-aerodynamic developments, this time dictated by another highly contested standard such as that of budget cap. However, to catch up on the competition, the historic English team could still implement one more aggressive development strategy on aerodynamic components, but this option does not agree Dave RobsonPerformance Manager of the FW44.

The British engineer has in fact admitted that he does not want to consider this hypothesis, considered too risky for a team like the British one eager to grow: “When you are behind, you can’t take risks, you cannot gamblebecause this rarely pays off – has explained – usually, when you play like this, the dealer wins. Of course, we must continue to push: by doing so, we are getting closer to reaching the expected goals, but it is also a very important aspect for the future. Furthermore, this can help to realize the common will to recover from a slow start. It would be nice to get more points in the second half of the season, and I think there is a chance to do it. It is important to show our progress for team morale. All this would have a concrete effect. We have to behave like a real team and then, behind the scenes, we will learn all the lessons for next year ”.