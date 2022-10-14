While waiting to understand what communications Haas will have to provide on the eve of the United States Grand Prix, the American team remains the only one, together with the Williamsto have not yet confirmed their full line-up for next season. At present, Haas will be able to officially count on Kevin Magnussen, but the doubt remains as to whether or not Mick Schumacher is confirmed, however, disputed by his team principal Günther Steiner after the mistake made in the PL1 of the Japanese GP.

On the contrary, Williams has renewed trust ad Alexander Albonhowever announcing the departure of Nicholas Latifi at the end of the season. Thus ends a parenthesis that began at Grove in 2020, with three seasons in which the 27-year-old has almost always done worse than his teammates, from George Russell to Albon, with the small exceptions of Jack Aitken and Nyck De Vries, author of a more than positive performance in Monza. Now, after these discrepancies in terms of results between two drivers of the same team, Williams has declared their goal for the 2023 season: to find a replacement for Latifi who can at the same time push Albon.

A target mainly emphasized by Dave RobsonResponsible for the performance of the single-seaters of the historic British team: “We need someone to push Alex and fight with him in every race – has explained – ideally someone who wants to get similar characteristics out of the car. We will see where we go. But all we want is to have two competitive cars pushing each other towards Q2, Q3 and beyond “. In the next US GP, Latifi himself will leave his car in PL1 a Logan Sargeant, member of the Williams Academy and participant in the Formula 2 championship, at the end of which he will have to reach the necessary points to obtain the SuperLicense. A less strong and experienced candidacy than that of De Vries, who has already signed with AlphaTauri for 2023, with related regrets of what would have been a line-up made up of Russell and Albon, always if the English had not made his move to Mercedes in 2022: “It was a shame to lose George and all his input, but Alex has come into the game, he has experience and he has fitted in very well – added Robson – I think it manages to find the right balance between understanding what is possible, but at the same time it pushes and motivates everyone. He has a great influence, works hard and really pushes us to do something. In terms of the goals they try to achieve, Albon and Russell are very similar, have the same motivation and want to achieve the same goals. As for their personality traits, however, they are very different. Alex may seem very quiet, meek and friendly, and he is, but at the same time he pushes a lot. I think the way their enthusiasm manifests is a little different, and it inevitably takes some getting used to and understanding each other. There are enough similarities for Alex to spur us on and pick up where George left off. ”