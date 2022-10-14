It will be weeks since dark balls appeared on the vines of my patio-jungle; I allowed the wait and now there are many little caterpillars on my ‘stained glass’-vine. I will allow one more wait as an overture to my wish that many butterflies. We’ll see what happens.

The situation gives a flash of color compared to the gray last month, it is formidable. The fact is that I will surely soon have flying flowers in the yard and maybe catch a couple and, as in the legend prehispanic, tell them secrets so that they can take them to the spirits of the heavens. Also in Mexico prehispanic monarchs specifically were believed to be deceased children returning to the world of the living.

In my particular piece of existence I see more possible the feeling of Victor Hugo, that butterflies are letters of love broken wings that flutter between our eyes and the infinite blue of the sky. I would be born a whirlwind of butterflies from my letters to a Guadalajara last year. From a better look, for the phenomenal director Otar Iosseliani, (Georgia, 1934), butterflies and their hunting are the material echo of another time.

In his beautiful film, The Hunt for the butterflies, (La chasse aux papillons, 1992), portrays this with a hyper-precise choir of well-defined voices framed in the history of a decaying castle in the south of France, the adoptive homeland of the director of such excellent cinema as Manoel de Oliveira’s or my revered Arthur Ripstein.

In each scene of that unattainable film there is an apparition, the echo of a music that we did not remember having loved. Towards the end of La chasse, by Otar Iosseliani, we see how the present comes to engulf the past, to break in order to create.

Like the hammer that art must be to reform realities, give it forms of our time with coherence to its context. I thought something like that with the case of the guitar with which the director of the Municipal Institute of Culture Culiacán (IMCC), Carlos Alonso Ramírez Reyes, because, as is being said these days: in Sinaloa, posing with an AK-47 rifle, (or “goat horn”) converted into a guitar, has something of an apology to drug trafficking; “shotgun”, it is called. Directing narratives is not always easy, as narrated in the history from The Square (2017), a Swedish film in which a somewhat similar controversy takes place.

Each look is different and sometimes the key is to ask for opinions, to listen to the choir in unison before presenting the song. Outside of that impasse, Alonso Ramírez’s management has been interesting. He has been around for a short time and has had good advisers. Maybe he should have more. Perhaps he could study how Dr. Rocha Moya does it, who has managed to get all the media to cover him in all his events. And that having allies that do not help him much. Some mornings when I see the press I feel that our governor led a Sinaloa as fragmented as 15th-century Italy.

Once again, with the “shotgun” and its indissoluble photo, cultural policy mirrors from art the great slopes of our society. Just like in 2007, with the case of the artist Rosa María Robles and her blankets, which were evidence of crimes, exhibited at the Sinaloa Art Museum (Masin).

That is art, a hammer and mirror to reform ideas. And in a few weeks I will surely have butterflies.