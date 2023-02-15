the comedian robotin He admitted that the relationship with Robotina is no longer enough.

robotin nothing is going well. The charismatic and funny comedian of the national show business came to the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” and referred to the relationship he has with his colleague Robotina. As is known, some time ago, the young dancer ended her love relationship after he betrayed her trust by cheating on her. Since then, Alán Castillo, who plays the humorous character, confessed that he would do everything to recover the love of his partner. However, this would not have prospered, so he now made the decision to leave the country.

Robotín reveals that he will no longer work with Robotina

In the latest edition of the program Magaly MedinaRobotín confessed that the last few months have been very hard times for him. Furthermore, he revealed that Robotina no longer wants to work alongside him. “He no longer wants me to offer it at shows and I respect his decision. After our last show, he turned the page. Nobody knows that in January we gave ourselves a chance, we returned to live together. We moved to Comas to start from scratch, but unfortunately there was no longer compatibility. I have done everything to win her back. She says that, with everything that has happened, she can no longer trust me, “he said at the beginning.

Robotín admits not having managed to regain Robotina’s trust

Subsequently, Alan Castillo admitted not having a chance with Robotina because he has not managed to regain his confidence.

“I’ve even cried for her, but the pain she has doesn’t allow her to give me another chance. I can’t do anything else, let her go her way and I go mine. I think this relationship has come to an end. I’m leaving to go (from the department), I’m going abroad, I’m going to Mexico to start from scratch,” he added.