The annual “Black Friday” promotion is officially underway, with shops, retailers and brands offering popular discounts on a wide variety of products. “Black Friday” originates in the United States and refers to the Friday following Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday in November. The tradition began around the 1960s, when stores began offering significant discounts to kick off the holiday shopping season. The term “Black Friday” was first used in Philadelphia to describe the heavy street and pedestrian traffic that occurred on that day.

Mobile purchasing has seen continued growth in recent years. On Black Friday 2020, approximately 40% of transactions were made through mobile devices, online sales in the United States reached a record of approximately $9 billion according to Adobe Analytics. Among the most purchased items, robot vacuum cleaners have become the subject of numerous promotions. Roborock robot vacuum cleaners, known for their powerful cleaning capabilities and advanced navigation technology, are highly popular for automatically cleaning dust, hair and other types of dirt from floors and carpets. For Black Friday, the Roborock S8 and S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum cleaners are available at discounted prices for a limited time, with savings of up to 31%. The promotion in question will end on November 27th.

The Roborock S8 stands out as one of Roborock’s most powerful robot vacuum cleaners. Compared to the S7, it significantly improves cleaning capabilities. With increased suction power to 6000Pa, the S8 model easily eliminates dust in floor crevices, deep in carpets and larger debris. The dual brush system, with two rubber brushes that rotate in opposite directions, further increases cleaning power by reducing the chance of the system becoming blocked from hair build-up and tangles. The new VibraRise 2.0 mopping system increases the vibration area, allowing faster and easier cleaning of stubborn stains on the floor. The S8 can automatically detect carpets and lift the mop. When cleaning carpets, the mop rises 5mm, ensuring you don’t get them wet.

Featuring 3D structural light and infrared navigation technology, along with a responsive 3D obstacle avoidance system, the S8 accurately identifies and avoids obstacles. Once you’ve mapped out your home (with Roborock’s laser radar navigation system), you can organize rooms and create virtual walls and “no-go” zones to prevent the robot from approaching certain furniture, play areas, or pet beds domestic. The commands of the Roborock S8 can also be activated vocally using Alexa. The Roborock S8 can be purchased with a 31% discount at a final price of 479 euros.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra All-in-One, is an all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner with similar features and performance to the top model Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, but at a more accessible price of 829 euros, with a discount of 3With a powerful suction of 5500Pa and high-pressure washing technology VibraRise vibration, the S7 Max Ultra can sweep and mop at the same time, effectively removing dust, hair and dirt from the floor, while cleaning stubborn stains. Automatically returns to the docking station to mop, ensuring a consistently clean floor. When it detects carpets, it lifts the mop, increases suction, avoiding wetting the carpet and improving the effectiveness of carpet cleaning.

The S7 Max Ultra features an all-in-one docking station that can automatically empty the trash, clean and dry the mop, and auto clean the docking station. This significantly reduces the need for manual maintenance, saving time and preventing you from getting your hands dirty during the process of cleaning the bin or mop. The 2.5L dust bag can hold waste for 7 weeks and replacing it is quick and easy.

Featuring LiDAR navigation and responsive obstacle avoidance technology, the S7 Max Ultra effortlessly navigates around all obstacles in your home. You can use the app to set off-peak charging to save on electricity costs, customize cleaning schedules based on personal preferences, and enhance your cleaning experience by setting no-go zones, multi-level mapping , 3D mapping and more. The powerful Roborock robot vacuums mentioned above will see significant discounts during Amazon’s Black Friday from November 17-27. They can be added to the cart in advance and, during Black Friday, take advantage of additional discounts and promotions.