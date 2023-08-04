













Roblox is a success in VR, the beta is downloaded a million times









David Baszucki, the CEO of Robloxannounced that its beta was a complete success after the first five days of launch. Delivery is available in Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2.

Roblox Beta went live on Meta Quest on 7/27. We have seen well over one million downloads in the first 5 days — another step towards Roblox everywhere, on all devices. https://t.co/Ug6NQFdl5u —David Baszucki (@DavidBaszucki) August 2, 2023

The video game promises to be an incomparable installment to test the new experience. In addition, it is available for users over the age of thirteen, in other words, it will cover a large part of the gamer community.

On the other hand, the developer announced some of the problems that have arisen and on which they are working hard. Here are issues to adjust that you may face:

Purchase of the game will not be available in the open beta.

Password login and account creation are not supported on Meta Quest devices. But, you can use quick login.

You are likely to come across distorted graphics.

Currently, there are no personalized recommendations, although there is the section.

The graphics performance is still in the optimization period for the application.

Abuse reports can be reported from the interface but not from the button.

Source: Roblox Corporation

We recommend you: Roblox will be in Virtual Reality and your boys will want a VR Meta Quest to play it

How to install the Roblox beta?

To install the open beta you will have to follow the following steps:

Make sure your device Meta Quest is up to date (Roblox requires v55 or higher of Meta Quest software).

(Roblox requires v55 or higher of Meta Quest software). You will have to search the Quest store for the title of Roblox. You can install it from there or from here.

Launch the game on your Quest device.

Sign in to your account.

After this you will be able to try any experience of Roblox enabled for virtual reality.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)