Fortnite is a video game (surprise!), but has long since become something more. It is in fact a platform within which one has the possibility of experiencing multiple experiences, mainly devoted to entertainment. Just think of the concerts of famous artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. Epic Games, however, from time to time also offers something more educational. In the past, an interactive experience dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. was proposed. Furthermore, on a date yet to be defined, a Holocaust museum.

The developer Luc Bernarddirector of The Light in the Darkness (a game about a Jewish family in France trying to escape the Holocaust), used Epic’s tools to build a Holocaust Museum in Fortnite, called Voices of the Forgotten.

The Fortnite Holocaust Museum has been approved but does not yet have a release date. The Jewish Chronicle has published a video illustrating the museum, which can be viewed below.