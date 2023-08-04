Fortnite is a video game (surprise!), but has long since become something more. It is in fact a platform within which one has the possibility of experiencing multiple experiences, mainly devoted to entertainment. Just think of the concerts of famous artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. Epic Games, however, from time to time also offers something more educational. In the past, an interactive experience dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. was proposed. Furthermore, on a date yet to be defined, a Holocaust museum.
The developer Luc Bernarddirector of The Light in the Darkness (a game about a Jewish family in France trying to escape the Holocaust), used Epic’s tools to build a Holocaust Museum in Fortnite, called Voices of the Forgotten.
The Fortnite Holocaust Museum has been approved but does not yet have a release date. The Jewish Chronicle has published a video illustrating the museum, which can be viewed below.
Luc Bernard’s words on the Fortnite Holocaust Museum
“We’re proud to be the first to bring something like this to Fortnite’s 400+ million players,” he said. Bernard, announcing that the museum has passed Epic’s approval process. “80% of Americans have never visited a museum [dell’Olocausto]. So that’s a game changer.”
The museum features interactive elements and exhibits on a wide range of Holocaust-related topics, including some that Bernard says have been overlooked in the past, such as Sephardi Jews in North Africa. One of the contents shared by Bernard reveals an exhibition on Abdol Hossein Sardarian Iranian ambassador who used his position to issue thousands of passports to Jews trying to flee France (in particular, Sardari made sure that the passports did not identify the holders as Jews).
“Making Holocaust education accessible to everyone around the world is one of my goals,” Bernard said. “I am also aware that some organizations may not understand when they will start seeing Spider-Man avatars exploring a Holocaust Museum. But this will completely change Holocaust education.” Bernard explains for example that some school classes don’t get the chance to visit Holocaust museums because they don’t live in big cities, but the Fortnite museum is going to change that.
#Fortnite #Holocaust #museum #Voices #Forgotten
Leave a Reply