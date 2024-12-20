The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, held a videoconference meeting this Friday with her Ukrainian counterpart, to whom has reiterated that support for his country “will continue to be total and steadfast until a just peace for Ukraine can finally be achieved.”

He gratitude for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces Ukrainians and the maintenance of Spain’s commitment, after two years of war in Ukraine, have focused part of the meeting held by Robles, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, Defense reported in a press release.

Within the framework of the frequent contacts maintained by both Defense Ministers, Umerov has updated the minister with information about the situation on the battlefield. This Friday, kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, has suffered a new Russian attack which has caused material damage to the embassies of several countries.

Margarita Robles has conveyed her recognition for persevering in her defense of peace in the face of unjustified Russian aggression. Furthermore, the minister has updated the status of the latest shipments made for Spain, which continue at a good pace.

He has also reiterated the commitment to the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Spanish territory in the subjects that Ukraine requires, such as the latest courses in demining, international humanitarian law, or maintenance and use of the sophisticated NASAMS and HAWK anti-aircraft systems. in addition to offering training and training in new priority areas.