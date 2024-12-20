Next to a Carrier truck parked nearby was a giant inflatable pig holding a bag of money in one hand and choking an Amazon employee in the other. Luc Albert Rene, a member of the union and a delivery driver for the company two years ago, explains WIRED that the deadline came after the union held two marches: one in September and another in October, to propose a negotiation. René maintains that there was never a response to the union, although Amazon sent its representatives to hold individual meetings with workers and take trips with drivers to discourage union membership.

René explains that the union is asking for better wages and benefits, as well as more security and “respect” for workers. He says that he has often had to drive dirty vans or those with braking problems, but that this strike keeps him in a good attitude: “I feel joy to be honest. It’s very powerful, people really understand what we are fighting for.”

A common problem between Amazon and its workers

This is not the first action by Amazon workers in the 2024 holiday season. In November, workers in more than 20 countries, including the US, protested or went on strike between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. The union federation UNI Global Union, which organized the action, noted in a press release that its objective was to “hold the company accountable for labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy.”

Photography: Caroline Haskins

Warehouse workers in the US have gone on strike on multiple occasions, but never so close to the holidays. However, in 2018, Amazon workers in Germany and Spain walked off the job the week before Christmas. Staten Island’s JFK8 union, which became the first Amazon warehouse in the country to unionize in 2022, and affiliated with IBT in June of this year, started an online fundraiser to compensate striking workers over lost wages, food, and possible legal or medical expenses. As of Thursday morning, more than $25,000 had been raised. However, that union is not currently on strike.