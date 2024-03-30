In a moving farewell, Karina Borrero has closed her cycle as host of the well-known magazine show 'Arriba mi gente', which generated surprise among viewers of Latin TV. For two years, this prominent journalist has become an emblematic figure of the aforementioned morning space, thanks to her professionalism. However, the journalist left with the promise of new horizons in her career. Thus, the former presenter of 'América Noticias' hinted that her departure from the program that she shared with Fernando Díaz, Santi Lesmes and Maju Mantilla marks the beginning of an exciting professional stage.

Will Karina Borrero no longer continue in 'Arriba mi gente'?

Indeed, Karina Borrero has decided not to continue in 'Arriba mi gente', the magazine show that she co-hosted for two years in Latin TV. This decision, announced between tears and words of gratitude, has left a void in the morning program. However, at that time, he did not give details of his future job or if he would leave the channel located on Av. San Felipe.

“I want to tell you with great affection that today is my last day in the program. It is a very special day because it is a farewell day. “I have recovered that love that exists in this program and for each of the members, and with the production,” she expressed at the beginning.

What will Karina Borrero work on after leaving 'Arriba mi gente'?

Although Karina Borrero kept the specific details about her professional future a secret, she left open the possibility that she would continue to be linked to the world of entertainment and television, just as she did in the Latina magazine.

“I have a nice project, it is an offer that came to me a long time ago, but I thought about it a lot. I think that sometimes one must close a cycle to start a new one, it is part of professional growth. But you'll see me soon (…) In fact, I like varied and entertaining content. “, revealed the journalist to Trome.

How was Karina Borrero's farewell?

The farewell to Karina Borrero from 'Arriba mi gente' It was a moment full of emotion and affection, not only on the part of the journalist, but also from her co-hosts and the audience. On her last day, the communicator shared anecdotes and expressed her gratitude towards each member of the production, as well as towards the viewers who have accompanied her during these years.

Maju Mantilla, Karina Borrero and Fernando Díaz in 'Arriba mi gente'. Photo: Instagram/Karina Borrero

“Majito, you are without a doubt the best partner I have ever had on television. You have taught me a lot. Fer, I am grateful to life for having a partner with whom I could laugh and break out of the mold to have fun. And to you, Santi, I I am grateful because you have always pushed me to give more. This show will always be in my heart. I hope to see you soon“, he assured and, in this way, he brought to an end an important chapter in his professional life, but also the beginning of a new adventure that, without a doubt, will capture the attention of his loyal followers.