The Milan prosecutor’s office has requested this Tuesday the extradition of the Brazilian Robson de Souza, better known as Robinhofor abusing a 23-year-old girl in a Milan nightclub with a friend and other individuals in 2013, when she was wearing the Rossoneri team shirt, a crime for which he was sentenced to 9 years in prison by the Italian Supreme Court.

The details of the case

Brazilian striker Robinho. Photo: Olivier Morin / AFP

The prosecutors have submitted the request regarding Robinho and his friend Riccardo Falco to the Italian Ministry of Justice, which must now send the notifications to the Brazilian authorities, although it seems clear that they will not be extradited, since the Brazilian Constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens.

With the issuance of an international arrest warrant, the former Real Madrid and Manchester City player, among other clubs, could be arrested if he leaves his country and is located in any other country that does have an extradition agreement with Italy.

On January 19, the Italian Supreme Court confirmed the conviction, after rejecting the appeal filed by his lawyers, who defended the footballer by ensuring that the girl had voluntary sexual relations with the Brazilian. However, for the final sentence some intercepted telephone calls were important in which Robinho assured: “It makes me laugh because I’m not interested, the woman was drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened”according to the same sources.

The sentence had previously been confirmed in 2020 by the Milan Court of Appeal, which considered that the player “brutally humiliated” the victim and voluntarily diverted the investigations.

Robinho played for Milan in 2013 and participated with a friend in the rape of a 23-year-old girl who was celebrating her birthday in a well-known Milanese venue. The other assailants could not be identified or located. In 2009, when he was playing in the Premier League, it emerged that Robinho was being investigated by police for an alleged rape in a Leeds nightclub, although he was later released on bail after questioning. The footballer denied those accusations.

*With EFE