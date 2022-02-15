The military units of the Southern and Western military districts are returning to their places of permanent deployment after the joint exercises “Allied Resolve-2022” with Belarus. This was announced on February 15 by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov.

“The units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons today. Separate units will make marches on their own as part of military columns,” he said.

Earlier that day, the Russian military department showed videos of loading some of the equipment onto railway platforms. The video shows tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as footage of the movement of the modernized T-72B3 column.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense noted that some units, in particular, this concerns the troops of the Eastern Military District and the Airborne Forces, still remain on the territory of Belarus.

Earlier, on February 12, Russia and Belarus held joint artillery exercises. The consolidated divisions of artillerymen, as part of maneuvers during the drawing of a tactical episode, struck at the positions of a mock enemy. The exercises were held at the Osipovichsky training ground in the Mogilev region of Belarus. The military also trained the change of combat positions. Live firing as part of the exercises will also take place on February 19 at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground.

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercise “Allied Resolve – 2022” started on February 10. They are aimed at testing the reaction forces of the Union State. The maneuvers are taking place at combined-arms training grounds in Belarus. The exercises are arranged for the qualitative development of tasks “to suppress and repel external aggression in the course of a defensive operation, as well as to counter terrorism and protect the interests of the Union State.

At the same time, the representatives Russia and Belarus have repeatedly stated that the maneuvers are purely defensive in nature and do not threaten anyone.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Sergei Lavrov. Shoigu reported on the course of military exercises of the Russian army in various military districts. According to him, the exercises are held “in almost all fleets, in the Barents, Black, Baltic Seas.” The Minister of Defense noted that the exercises will be partially completed soon.

Lavrov said that, in his opinion, the possibilities of negotiations between Russia and the West on the issue of providing security guarantees are “far from exhausted” and there is a chance for an agreement between the parties.