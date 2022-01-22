After his departure from the reality show The house of the famous, the actor and singer Roberto Romano has already confirmed his participation in a new project, and although he could not give more details, he spoke by telephone that it is a comedy series that will begin to record in the month of July. The Mexican actor also talked about his career in music, his love life and even his desire to participate again in another reality show focused on sports.

Comedy series debut

The actor and singer feels happy for the opportunity to be part of this new project.

“SIt is a comedy series that I assure you will be very funny. They only confirmed my participation last week, so I haven’t read much about the character and the construction line, but it’s a genre that has already worked and that I like a lot, above all I think I’m going to enjoy it a lot, “he said. the actor.

And it is precisely with this project that he returns to television after four years, in which he has been doing soap operas, theater and also where he also had the fortune to star in a series in Spain.

The house of celebrities allowed him to connect with people

Regarding his time on the reality show The House of Celebrities, Roberto Romano shared feeling happy because people were able to connect with him and not with a character. He assured that it went very well and the public got very involved, which favored him a lot since the response was positive. Romano explained that he had a great experience, in addition, he had the opportunity to meet many people within the house and learn a lot from each one. assured that tried to show the most real that could be in his person, but he is also aware that he was one of the characters “who hated me or who loved me the most.”

He was on good terms with Alicia Machado

Speaking of the relationship that arose with Alicia Machado in The House of Celebrities, the actor commented that everything was in good order and now they are good friends.

“Right now my heart is calm, happy, at peace and single. I am focused on my career, what is coming and my family. I have peace of mind and health. I always try to keep the good in all things and that was what happened in my last relationship. I think it lasted as long as it had to last, what had to be learned was learned and it was on good terms. I think that Alicia and I never had any problems to make a bad impression, things just didn’t work out, she has other priorities and I also have other priorities in my life, but I’m sure we have a beautiful friendship and I will always be there in what I can support.”

He would like to make Mexican cinema

In addition to being a good actor and singer, Roberto Romano has always been characterized by being active and energetic, which is why, when asked if he had any concerns about carrying out a particular project, he shared that he would love to be able to make Mexican cinema, sinceIt’s an area you haven’t done. And if it is about reality shows, he confessed that he would like to participate in one but focused on sports, such as Exatlón or Guerreros.

But while the opportunity arrives, he explained that at the moment he is also focused on the release of his new single, at the beginning or end of February, which is also accompanied by a video. He wrote the theme last year and it is a song in which he tells the story of how he ended up with his ex-partner, which he hopes people will like. Also, you will upload it to different music platforms. You only live once is the single that he is currently promoting and that invites people to listen to it. Also, to be aware of his next project, and of course, to follow him on all his social networks as robertomanomx.