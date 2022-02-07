Mexico. Roberto Palazuelos apologizes after his statement about “settling accounts”, after receiving criticism in MC, he also assures that he has the right to take civil action against those who defame him, even if he is not governor.

In various media it is detailed that Roberto Palazuelos, pre-candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) for the governorship of Quintana Roo, was criticized in his party for his statements against opponents.

Palazuelos, 55 years old, mentioned that he would “settle accounts” against adversaries in case of going to the state government and through a statement, this weekend he expresses that after talking with the national leadership of MC he understands that neither the government of Quintana Roo, nor should others be used to make “account adjustments”.

Palazuelos, who became known as an actor in the 1980s, also cites that he is aware that he made a mistake by referring to “settlement of scores” and expresses regret and apologizes.

“I want public power to serve so that no one experiences injustice or slander. So that the system works for the people and not to persecute political opponents”.

But the famous actor also makes it clear that he is within his right to file a civil lawsuit. against those who defame or slander him and he defines himself as a man of laws, respectful of the law.

“I am sorry that it has been misunderstood, for which I reiterate an apology. I respect the law and I will always respect it.”

In addition, Roberto Palazuelos wrote on Twitter: “I see with surprise that a statement I gave yesterday is distorted. I would never violate anyone’s freedom of expression. However, I have the right, like everyone else, to bring to justice whoever slanders me. This is what the laws are for, to respect them and enforce them.”