Australia | Australia will open its borders to tourists in late February

Australia will open its borders to fully vaccinated tourists on February 21, the country’s prime minister said Scott Morrison on Monday.

Opening borders to tourists will determine one of the world’s longest-running and most stringent tourism-related corona restrictions.

The Prime Minister, who spoke about the liberalization of visa holders’ tourism, recalled that the country’s borders were closed almost two years ago.