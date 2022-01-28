Robert ten Brink (66) discussed the death of his mother in 2015 in De Geknipte Gast on NPO 2 extensively. The RTL presenter was there when she breathed her last, but missed the funeral due to TV recordings. He saw the funeral via a live stream in a hotel room in Adelaide, Australia. “It was bizarre, like it’s not really happening.”

