Jason Momoa, recognized for his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe tapes, would be in talks to join the cast of Fast and Furious 10 and become the next villain in the saga that Vin Diesel and company will face. In this way, with the loss of Dwayne Johnson for the tenth installment, Universal Studios wants to keep fans hooked by signing the Hollywood star.

According to sources from The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa would be in negotiations to be part of the famous franchise.

According to said report, the protagonist of Aquaman would join the cast not as a new member of the band, but as an imposing villain.

Jason Momoa. Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram

After the addition of big stars like Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, among others, Momoa is expected to have some impact in the film.

Similarly, the same medium has confirmed that Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang They will return to their respective roles in Fast & Furious 10.

Fast and Furious 9 banner. Photo: Universal Pictures

The feature film will also return to Justin Lin, director of the ninth installment, in the directing position.

It should be noted that, at the moment, Universal Studios has not officially confirmed the participation of Jason Momoa in the film.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman for The lost kingdom. Photo: DC Fandom 2021

For his part, Momoa has already finished recording the sequel to DC’s aquatic hero, Aquaman and the lost kingdom, after testing positive for COVID-19 last year.

After a rescheduling of its release date, Fast & Furious 10 will arrive in May 2023.