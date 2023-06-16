Robert Bowers, 2018 Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Found Guilty

The author of the shooting that left 11 Jews dead in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 was found guilty this Friday of the 63 charges against him, making him eligible for the death penalty.

Robert Bowers, 50, was found guilty of 11 capital counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious belief resulting in death, as well as 11 hate crimes also resulting in death, among others.

The same federal jury that found him guilty must now decide whether to sentence him to death.

Bower, who is from the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin, attacked the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27, 2018, where members of three Jewish congregations were holding Sabbath activities, and began firing indiscriminately while shouting: “All Jews must die.”

The shooting caused 11 deaths and another 6 injuries and became the deadliest attack against Jews in the United States.

EFE