The actor Rob Schneider, recognized tigers fan from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, predicted the result of the final last Sunday.

The American has shown his love for soccer and for the Tigers in particular on multiple occasions.

In 2017, he had publicly congratulated Chivas after the victory in the final against the Nuevo León squad and, a semester later, he made an appearance at the final held at the Rayados stadium in Monterrey in which Tigres silenced the stadium of the eternal rival rising with the title.

Prior to the meeting last Sunday, Schneider shared a video on Twitter predicting a 3-2 favor of the Tigres squad. Once the meeting ended, he uploaded it again writing:

“My prediction is correct! @TigresOficial”.

after a dramatic denouement In a duel that had everything, with the opportune goal from Pizarro, Tigres won its eighth Mexican soccer title, thus confirming the prognosis made by the American actor who surely spent a spectacular Sunday.