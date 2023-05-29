The search is over. The National Police has managed to locate and arrest in Alicante the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing that ended the life of a man last Friday at a gas station in Lorca. The suspect has been arrested along with another allegedly involved in the crime after several days of raids to try to locate him.

Investigators from the Homicide group had previously arrested two people for their alleged involvement, to varying degrees, in this crime. They did it the same Friday, shortly after the death in Lorca and in Mula. These two suspects entered provisional prison this Sunday after being made available to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 6 of Lorca. They face an alleged crime of homicide.

Police investigations continued to try to locate other people involved, including the perpetrator of the stabbing and a minor, according to sources close to the investigation. Late this Monday morning, the arrest of the two suspects was confirmed, including the alleged murderer.

The car wash of a gas station in Lorca became, in the early hours of this Friday, the scene of a crime that has shaken the Lorca neighborhood of San Pedro. At the moment, the main hypothesis being considered is that the murder responds to a settling of scores.