In Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in 2024, the roads leading to sports facilities will be put in order. In total, five sections of roads will be repaired, the total length of which exceeds 3 km.

The work will be carried out within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”. It is planned to remove the top layer of asphalt, prepare the base, partially replace curbs, lay new asphalt, apply markings and install road signs, reports IA AmurMedia with reference to the regional government.

It is noted that, thanks to the national road project, this year it will be possible to complete the repair of one of the central streets of the city, International Avenue, from Komsomolskaya Street to Dzerzhinskaya Street.

In total, 478 road network objects are registered in the city. Until 2019, they were subject to pothole repairs.

The participation of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the national project “Safe, High-Quality Roads” made it possible to change the situation. Over the past five years, thanks to him, 137 objects with a total length of more than 170 km have been put in order.

In the Khabarovsk Territory, 23 sections of the road network are to be repaired this year. The total length of the updated roads will exceed 10 km.