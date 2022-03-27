Sinaloa.- In Roads and Transport are already ready to watch next holiday season Holy Week In Mazatlan.

the operative

The delegate of Roads and Transportation, Mario González, reported that They will have four units. with which they will watch the city. They will share 25 percent for each unit.

Each element will handle for 12 working hours. Around 18 people will participate in the activity, nine in the first shift, which is in the morning, and the rest in the afternoon.

This in order to provide security to all people who use transportation on vacation.

Every day, the inspectors are installed in strategic points of the city or where there is more traffic, the units are checked, both charioteers, taxis, pulmonias and urban trucks.

Priority

González Sánchez revealed that collections are constantly monitored. Tourists will be asked what the cost of their trips is in order to detect and take action against those who increase rates. In the price charged per hour, the maximum is 350 pesos, both charioteers and pulmonías.

“The direct projection will be given so that no one abuses the tourist. Tourists are being given protection so that things go well,” said Mario González Sánchez.

About the capacities, turnout is 80 percent. Children under 6 years old will not count as a ticket so they do not take two units.

Mario González urges carriers to respect all users and abide by the instructions.