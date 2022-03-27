Ghostwire: Tokyo boasts on PS5 ten different ones graphics modes, but which is the best? John Linneman explains it to us in the inevitable technical analysis carried out for the occasion by Digital Foundry.

Nominally Ghostwire: Tokyo has six graphic modes, but when the selection of the update frequency comes into play, the options become ten, with the possibility of activating the ray tracing in some cases.

The latter takes up what was seen on PC, applying to reflections rather than just shadows and using a qualitatively lower preset in order to maintain solid performance, however set at 30 fps with inconsistent frame pacing and a resolution that seems equal to 1800p.

Unfortunately, the situation does not improve much by going to 60 fps and 1440p and thus deactivating ray tracing, since the fluidity proves to be shaky and there would really be a need for the long-awaited VRR, which will arrive in the coming months on PlayStation 5.

The mode that allows for both 60 frames and ray tracing runs at 1080p and seems to do well, although there are times when, once again, there are noticeable dips. So what is the best compromise? The 120 fps mode but manually locking everything at 60 fps.

The feeling, in short, is that Ghostwire: Tokyo (here our review) still needs a lot of work in terms of optimization and / or the aforementioned VRR to overcome the current criticalities.