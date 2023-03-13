“Not only more rules for those who use scooters, but also greater protection for pedestrians and cyclists, who are unfortunately among the main road victims”: the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini had declared it just over a month ago, opening to a profound revision of the Highway Code. And in fact, the situation linked to dead pedestrians on Italian roads in 2023 seems to agree with the leader of the League: the latest report issued by Asaps in fact, he speaks of 100 victims from the beginning of the year to today, a real massacre.

One death every 17 hours

Numbers in hand it is a matter of one death every 17 hours on Italian roads, in fact more than one dead pedestrian a day. Nearly a quarter of these fatalities, 23 to be exact, were recorded in the Lazio (of which 13 in Rome), by far the Italian region most affected in this sense (Emilia-Romagna, second, has 10 victims). Of all the pedestrians who died in our area from the beginning of the year to today, more than half lost their lives in the month of January, 51, instead there were 36 in February and already 13 in March, a high number considering that the current month has no still reached the halfway point on the calendar.

Massacre of the elderly

And if the data relating to the gender of the victims may seem irrelevant, 71 men and 29 women, the discourse inherent to their age is quite different: in fact, the most vulnerable elderly people were affected, given that 40 deceased pedestrians were over 65 years. It is also thought-provoking that many of these were killed in the theoretically safest place, namely the pedestrian crossing. The Asaps wants to highlight how not even the loss of 8 points from the licence, i.e. the penalty corresponding to the lack of precedence by vehicles, encourages motorists to pay more attention while they are behind the wheel of their car: perhaps even stricter rules are needed or do there exist other ways to appease this massacre?