According to central bank records, this is the highest monthly deficit since 1984 and the first year for which such data is available.

Converting the ongoing deficit in Turkey’s current account balance, which reached $48.7 billion in 2022, into a surplus remains one of the main goals of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic program, which prioritizes promoting growth, export and employment by adopting an approach to lower interest rates..

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of the current account deficit in January was $10 billion. Forecasts ranged between $6 and $11.1 billion.

The data revealed that the Turkish trade balance deficit, which is a major component of current transactions, rose 38 percent in January to $14.24 billion. This is mainly due to the sharp increase in gold imports and the high costs of energy imports.

The current account balance witnessed a deficit of $6.89 billion in the same period last year.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account balance recorded a surplus of $2.6 billion in January, compared to a surplus of $1.7 billion in the same month last year..

The poll showed that economists expect the current account balance to record a further deficit in the coming months and to reach $43.5 billion by the end of the year..