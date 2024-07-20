San Luis Potosi, Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador praised the controversial US presidential candidate, Donald Trump, describing him as strong and visionary.

“Marcelo Ebrard was in charge of negotiating the Free Trade Agreement with the United States during the time of former President Trump, who is a strong man, with character, but also a visionary,” said López Obrador at the San Luis Potosí convention center, where he made an economic assessment of industrial development and T-MEC.

The Tabasco native asked the American businessman, who has promised to build a wall on the border to stop what he calls “the invasion of migrants,” to reconsider and change his mind on some issues.

“(Trump) first said he didn’t want the treaty, that he wanted to close the US economy and he became convinced, because he is, as I said, a man with vision, that it was better to open the US economy and unite three countries of the American continent, Canada, the United States and Mexico, and he accepted it, and that was beneficial, because the US economy is doing well, the economy in Canada is doing well and the economy in Mexico is doing well,” he added.

The president stressed that Mexico has become the main trading partner with the United States, ahead of China.

Speaking into the microphone, López Obrador criticized the name of the current Secretariat of Public Administration (SFP), which he attributed to a confusing and outdated term, and suggested changing it.

“It’s one of the problems that existed before, that only politicians spoke for themselves, and people didn’t know what the civil service was. Did you know? They knew what the Civil Service Secretariat was, what it does, but most people don’t know anything about that. No! It’s the Secretariat in charge of ensuring that there is no corruption, that’s better, right? Do you understand?” he said.

Hundreds of people, more than half of them wearing green shirts, the distinctive color of the party to which Governor Ricardo Gallardo belongs, with the legend “Thank you AMLO,” responded that it was better.

At the state’s Convention Center, a cheering battle also took place between the Greens and those wearing the maroon of Morena, who were fewer in number and whistled at Gallardo. Some of the former, meanwhile, left before López Obrador finished his speech.

The meeting was attended by the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, and part of the two teams (the incoming and outgoing), such as the next head of the Economy, Marcelo Ebrard; the next foreign minister, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, and the future head of the SFP, Raquel Buenrostro. All of them have been members of López Obrador’s cabinet and will now repeat in new positions.

AMLO asks Sheinbaum not to forget the southeast

The president also asked the next person in office not to forget the southeast, an area that he has privileged in his government with works such as the Mayan Train.

“They don’t know how intelligent the president-elect’s proposal is (for a train in the north). Just don’t let the southeast be forgotten again, but we built the Mayan Train there, because the southeast was completely abandoned, it’s where the poorest people live, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas.

“There was nothing and it was its turn, the time came for the southeast to be leveled and there, in effect, 1,500 kilometers of tracks were built. The Maya Train is a modern train, (like) no other construction project in the world today,” he said.