A week that started badly on Italian roads, with a toll that is already frightening with several victims who have lost their lives on the asphalt. Yesterday’s news, in a accident truly incredible, a man crashed in a way that is still unclear and lost his life in the Naples area.

The driver, in fact, a 42 year old, lost control of the car, hit the traffic islandoverturned and ended its journey disastrously by crashing into the gate of a house. Nunzio Gelsomino, 42 years old and originally from Naples, died instantly. The woman who was with him in the car, a 37 year old from Sant’Antimo, fortunately, only suffered minor injuries.

The violent road accident occurred during the night between Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 August 2024, around 1:00 am, on the external ring road SP 1, near the Qualiano roundabout, where the Guardia di Finanza Command is located. The dynamics it is still all to be understood, also thanks to the precious testimony of the woman on board who will be heard later.

The causes of the accident are still to be clarified and the Carabinieri of the local station are investigating the accident. The following intervened promptly on site: rescuewith a 118 ambulance and the military of the Arma. The paramedics could do nothing but confirm the death of the man driving the car, who died instantly due to the violent impact. The woman was transported with a yellow code to the Santa Maria delle Grazie hospital in Pozzuoli.

The Carabinieri of the Qualiano station, a municipality in the northern area of ​​Naples, cordoned off the area and carried out the surveys as usual. According to the first reconstructions of the accident, the 42-year-old from Naples was driving a Volkswagen Polo, with the 37-year-old from Sant’Antimo on board, when, for reasons currently being investigated, he lost control of the vehicle, hitting the traffic island. The car, after the impact, crossed the roundabout, overturned and ended up on the gate of a house at number 4.