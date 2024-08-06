There is an important development in the investigation into the murder of Sharon Verzeni, perhaps a decisive turning point in the hunt for the killer. According to what Massimo Pisa writes in the newspaper The Republicinvestigators found the murder weapon, a knife whose dimensions are compatible with the wounds found on the 33-year-old’s body.

For now the Carabinieri and the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office neither confirm nor deny the discovery, but according to The Republic the knife is already being examined by the RIS of Parma, who are looking for traces of DNA useful to confirm that it is indeed the weapon that killed the woman. If so, any other genetic traces could lead directly to the killer.

The knife was found in the garage that was seized yesterday, Monday 5 August, by the military in via Castegnate in Terno d’Isola, a short distance from the place of the murder, which occurred during the night between 29 and 30 July while Verzeni was taking one of her usual evening walks (recommended by her dietician).

Investigators are not ruling out any leads and there is currently no suspect, but in the last few hours local newspapers have written that one of the suspects is a forty-year-old of foreign origin, a criminal and resident in the nearby town of Capriate San Gervasio. Some witnesses reported seeing him in via Castegnate a few hours after the crime.

The hypothesis is that the killer knew the woman’s movements and was waiting for her, but the motive remains a question mark. Robbery is being ruled out, also because Verzeni did not have her wallet with her and her smartphone was not stolen: it was she herself, in fact, lifeless, who called 112 to ask for help.

One of the leads leads to a case of stalking. Investigators seized the woman’s cell phone and that of her partner in search of useful clues.

As for her partner, Sergio Ruocco, an electrician – described by the woman’s father as “a splendid boy” – on the evening of the murder, unlike other times, he decided not to accompany her for a walk and to stay at home because he was tired and hot: an alibi that seems to hold up.

Among the elements being examined by investigators there could also be the fact that Verzeni frequented the Scientology headquarters located in Gorle.

The Carabinieri are also analyzing the images recorded by the video surveillance cameras of the area where the crime took place and for now only a video has emerged in which two subjects can be seen walking briskly in the dark shortly before or shortly after the murder.