Omikron is setting new records in the corona pandemic in Great Britain and Denmark. The RKI finds the development in Germany “very worrying”.

Berlin – The corona situation is tense. Omikron is on the rise. The new Corona * variant is already spreading rapidly in some countries such as Great Britain or Denmark. So far, there are only a few confirmed Omikron cases in Germany. However, experts agree that it is only a matter of time before the virus variant will also be dominant in this country. In its new weekly report, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * addresses the current situation and prepares for a new wave.

RKI warns of the impending Omikron wave: “Case numbers are not falling fast enough”

“The number of cases is not falling rapidly enough in view of the sustained high level of stress in the intensive care units and the impending additional stress caused by the Omikron wave,” the RKI warns. The number of reported new corona infections * fell by 13 percent between December 6th and 12th compared to the previous week, according to the report.

The proportion of samples tested positive did not increase either and is now 19.8 percent (previous week: 20.6 percent). Despite this development, however, very high case numbers are still recorded, and the burden on the intensive care units remains high. RKI boss Lothar Wieler described the current corona situation in Germany on Thursday (December 16) at a federal press conference with Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). Christmas shouldn’t be a “kick start for Omikron”, warned Wieler.

The number of Omikron cases in Germany is increasing: the variant still hardly plays a role

In the number of detected infections with the Omikron variant *, the RKI already registered an increase in the current weekly report. By December 14th, 112 cases of the worrying variant have been detected via genome sequencing. In 213 other cases there is suspicion based on a specific PCR test.

There are already the first omicron outbreaks in Germany. In relation to the total number of corona infections *, the variant has so far hardly played a role. Almost all infections are currently caused by the Delta variant, writes the RKI.

RKI warns: Development “very worrying” – measures should be intensified

But the institute warns: "The current development is still very worrying, the number of serious illnesses and deaths will continue to increase and the available intensive care treatment capacities will be exceeded regionally." All measures – such as reducing contacts, wearing masks or that Compliance with the hygiene rules – would have to be maintained or even intensified for this reason, demanded the RKI in conclusion.