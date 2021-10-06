fromJennifer Lanzinger conclude

Felix Durach conclude

Health Minister Spahn and RKi President Wieler gave an outlook on the corona situation in autumn at a press conference on Wednesday. The Corona News Ticker.

The 7-day incidence of the coronavirus * in Germany has decreased slightly compared to the previous day.

Health Minister Spahn and RKI President Wieler gave an outlook on autumn and winter at a press conference on Wednesday (see update from October 6th, 10 a.m.).

Jens Spahn explains a dangerous difference to the previous year at the PK (see update from 10 a.m.).

Corona in Germany: “The majority of people are smart enough” – RKI boss with renewed vaccination appeal

Update from October 6th, 10.30 a.m .: “The majority of people are smart enough,” RKI boss Wieler explains the current vaccination status. According to this, 8 out of 10 people have already been vaccinated against corona. But “unfortunately there are still enough people who are not yet protected,” warns Wieler of many diseases, even in the older risk groups. Thomas Mertens from Stiko explains that the top priority is to protect people from serious illness and death. In many cases, a third vaccination is recommended.

Update from October 6th, 10:20 am: Thomas Mertens, Chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission, makes it clear at the PK that not only a corona vaccination is important this winter. The other vaccinations, also for children, are important. Nothing has changed in the vaccination recommendations.

It is also possible to have both vaccinations, the corona and the flu vaccination, combined during a visit to the doctor, Mertens added.

Update from October 6th, 10.15 a.m.: You cannot foresee how strong a flu wave will be, explains RKI boss Lothar Wieler. However, it must be expected that the Covid 19 cases will increase sharply again. For this reason, it is important that the corona numbers and the flu cases do not occur at the same time. It is still important to follow the AHA rules, even if a vaccination has already been carried out. In the case of respiratory diseases, the person affected should prefer to stay at home, a corona test then makes sense even despite the vaccination.

Children and young people are also often affected, this year the numbers in this age group are higher than last year. It is important to protect children and young people. “We want our children to be able to attend daycare centers and schools as safely as possible,” Wieler continued.

Corona in Germany: Federal Health Minister Spahn calls for flu vaccinations

Update from October 6, 10 a.m.: Health Minister Jens Spahn explains right at the beginning of the press conference that we still have the course of the pandemic in our own hands. Among other things, vaccination makes a crucial difference. It must be proceeded with caution, but the winter can be looked forward to with confidence. But not only the corona pandemic must be observed, an approaching flu wave must also come into focus.

Since there was largely no flu wave last winter, one is now expected this year. “That is why our clear request is: Please get yourself vaccinated against the flu,” said Spahn. Enough flu vaccine is available and sufficient supplies are available. “It sounds paradoxical because we didn’t have a flu wave last year,” Spahn continues. But for this reason, the risk of a major flu wave is higher. The flu also carries high risks for many previously ill and elderly people.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has already had himself vaccinated against flu. Even if he is neither over 60 nor previously ill, Spahn decided to do so because he has a lot of professional contact with other people. “It is important for me to send a signal that it is particularly important this year,” the Federal Minister of Health continued. It is important that the health system is not overloaded this winter.

How hard will the fourth wave be? Spahn and Wieler are preparing for Corona autumn

Original notification dated October 6, 2021: Berlin – Is the Federal Republic threatened by a tense infection situation again this year in autumn and winter – or will the progress in the German vaccination campaign * allow further easing? Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), RKI boss Lothar Wieler, and the head of the permanent vaccination commission, Thomas Mertens, want to give answers to these questions at the federal press conference on Wednesday morning (10:00 a.m.).

Corona in Germany: Spahn and Wieler give an outlook – fear of a strong flu wave

In addition to the still central topic of corona vaccination, an impending flu wave will also be the focus of the press conference in the coming months. Doctors fear that infections will now be caught up that did not occur in the previous flu season due to the lockdown and distance rules. A strong flu wave would put a heavy strain on the health systems – in addition to the coronavirus.

Even if the 7-day incidence reported by the RKI fell slightly to 62.3 on Wednesday compared to the previous day, many experts warn against excessive relaxation of the measures that are still in place. One of them is SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. “We have to make sure that we do not get a large, combined wave of infections through a Freedom Day or a premature end of the mask requirement,” explains the health economist in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeine.

Lauterbach warns of Freedom Day – this can lead to “overloading of hospitals”

Lauterbach also sees a danger in the fact that if the measures are completely discontinued in winter, the health systems could reach their limits. “If corona, influenza and common colds occur en masse, it could overload hospitals and intensive care units. It is important to prevent that, ”said the 58-year-old.

The number of vaccinations in Germany is meanwhile still at a comparatively low level *. As of Wednesday, 68.2 percent of the population received at least one vaccination against the coronavirus. 64.7 percent are considered fully vaccinated. (fd) Read more news from all over the world here. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

