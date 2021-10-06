The new informateurs Johan Remkes (VVD) and Wouter Koolmees (D66) will update the press at 11 a.m. on the progress of the negotiations for a new cabinet with VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie. Within the VVD and CDA, it is estimated that a new cabinet will be formed within six weeks. Although, according to D66 and ChristenUnie, it can also fail. Talks start today.