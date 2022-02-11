Home page world

A Corona information board in downtown Cologne. ©Oliver Berg/dpa

With a value of 1472.2, the seven-day incidence in Germany has again reached a high. There are 240,172 new corona infections and 226 other deaths.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence and thus a new high. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week as 1472.2.

For comparison: the day before the value was 1465.4, a week ago it was 1349.5 (previous month: 387.9). The health authorities in Germany reported 240,172 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 248,838 infections.

However, the figures are only of limited significance. Experts assume a high number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data. Test capacities and health authorities are at the limit in many places, contacts are only traced to a limited extent. In addition, the planned prioritization of PCR tests is likely to increase the number of people who no longer have their infection confirmed by a PCR test – so that it is not included in the official statistics.

226 deaths within 24 hours

According to the new information, 226 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 170 deaths. The RKI has counted 12,009,712 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 6.23 (Wednesday: 6.07) according to the RKI. These may also include people with a positive corona test who have another main illness. The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Friday as 8,597,300. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 119,679. dpa