DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen below 500. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value on Monday morning as 499.2. On Sunday the incidence was 514.0, compared to 639.5 a week ago. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation. Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations or transmission problems can lead to a distortion of individual daily values.

As the RKI further announced on Monday, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 3350, after 8488 the day before and 4032 a week ago. The total number of cases of infection recorded in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 25,299,300.

According to the RKI, five more deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany rose to 136,538.