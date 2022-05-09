An the Philippines, around 67 million citizens are called on this Monday to vote for a successor to outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte. The big favorite is the son of the long-time dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who died in 1989.

In the last polls, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was clearly ahead. If he wins, his family would return to Manila’s Malacañang Palace, 36 years after their expulsion.

Second and third in the polls were Vice President Leni Robredo and former world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao. A total of nine candidates and one female candidate are applying for the office. Whoever gets the most votes wins. The President is elected for six years. Polling stations are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (12:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CEST). The first results are expected on the evening of the election or on Tuesday morning.

Duterte has declared election day a public holiday so that as many people as possible can vote. The politician is controversial because of his extremely tough fight against drug-related crime and, according to the constitution, is not allowed to run for a second term. His daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, currently mayor of the city of Davao in the south of the country, is running alongside Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as vice president.

Brutality and corruption under Marcos

Political observers warn that the Southeast Asian island nation could steer in an even more authoritarian direction under the 64-year-old’s leadership. The Marcos regime under Ferdinand (1917-1989) and his eccentric wife Imelda (now 92) made a name for itself with murder, torture and the disappearance of political opponents without a trace.

The two are said to have diverted billions from the state coffers over the years. When Marcos was overthrown in 1986 and the couple had to leave the Philippines for the United States, thousands of pairs of designer shoes, more than 800 handbags and around 500 evening gowns are said to have been found in Imelda’s closets.







At the end of 2016, Marcos was buried in the Heroes’ Cemetery of the Philippines in Manila – 27 years after his death in Hawaii. Previous presidents have always refused. Duterte, who has been in office since 2016, is said to have close ties to the Marcos family.