DThe Robert Koch Institute put the nationwide seven-day incidence on Friday morning at 361.8. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:55 a.m. The day before, the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 383.2 (previous week: 485.7; previous month: 688.3). However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation.

Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations or transmission problems can lead to a distortion of individual daily values.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 48,910 new corona infections (previous week: 68,999 registered infections) and 151 deaths (previous week: 164) to the RKI within one day. Here, too, comparisons of the data are only possible to a limited extent due to the test behavior, late registrations or transmission problems. In general, the number of registered new infections and deaths varies significantly from weekday to weekday, as more and more federal states do not transmit to the RKI, especially at weekends, and report their cases later in the week.

The RKI has counted 25,998,085 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.